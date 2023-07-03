Rosslare Harbour RNLI comes to the assistance of a sailing yacht

Rosslare Harbour RNLI cAME to the assistance of a sailing yacht with 2 crew aboard which developed mechanical problems on Saturday.

The Rosslare Harbour lifeboat was tasked by the Coast Guard at 8 45 am. The lifeboat was launched at 9 am and reached the scene off Greenore Point at 9.15 am.

A 12 metre long sailing yacht had fouled its propellor half a mile from the Splaugh Buoy. Having assessed the situation and consulted with the two crew on board, a decision was made to tow the vessel to Rosslare Harbour. A tow line was secured at 9.20 am and the vessel was safely berthed alongside the fisherman’s wall at 10.12 am.

The lifeboat returned to the station at 10.45 am for refuelling and wash down. The yacht crew were wearing flotation devices and were unharmed. The sea was calm in a force 2 to 3 wind. The weather was fair and visiblilty was good.

The lifeboat volunteer crew were: Coxswain, Eamon O’Rourke. Mechanic, Keith Morris. Crew: Dave McCusker, Andrew Ironside, Seán Cullen.

Deputy Launch Authority, Tony Kehoe, commended the yacht crew for wearing their flotation safety devices and for carrying communication equipment. He said that it is essential that sailors contact the Coast Guard when in difficulty. He also commended local fisherman James Walsh for his crucial intervention in ensuring a safe, speedy and safe conclusion to the service.