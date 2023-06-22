Rosslare Harbour RNLI honours its volunteer crew members

Rosslare Harbour RNLI volunteer crew members were honoured at a moving and emotional ceremony.

The Lily B rescue.

The Bronze Medal for Gallantry was awarded to Coxswain Eamon O’Rourke in recognition of his leadership and seamanship when lifeboat crews from Dunmore East, Kilmore Quay and Rosslare Harbour conducted a joint rescue operation with Rescue 117 to the Lily B, cargo vessel with 9 crew aboard which had lost power, on 20th October, 2020.

Conditions at the scene were force 8 gusting 9 with 10-metre seas. The 12-hour service saw multiple attempts by the lifeboats to establish a tow which was maintained until the tug vessel Tramontine arrived on the scene. 9 lives were saved.

A Medal Service Certificate and a Medal Service Badge were awarded to each of the following volunteer crew members: Michael Nicholas; Keith Miller; Padraig Quirke; Michael Sinnott; Eoghan Quirke; Paul McCormack.

The First Love Rescue during Storm Ophelia

Coxswain Eamon O’Rourke was awarded a Velum Service Certificate recording the thanks of the RNLI in recognition of his exemplary boat handling and leadership in the rescue of the yacht First Love and her crew in near hurricane weather conditions during Storm Ophelia on 16th October 2017. The lifeboat established a tow with the casualty vessel and returned it to the haven of Rosslare Harbour.

Had it not been for the skill and determination displayed by Coxswain O’Rourke and his crew that day, the crew of the yacht would certainly have perished. Three lives were saved.

A Vellum Service Certificate was awarded to each of the following volunteer crew members: Michael Nicholas; Art Sheil; Micheal Ferguson; Keith Morris; Padraig Quirke; Stephen Breen; Richard Parish.