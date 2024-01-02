Rosslare protest to escalate next week

Rosslare residents have been continuing their demonstrations over a proposed International Protection Accommodation Service centre in the village.

They have carried out a 24 hour picket line at the former Great Southern Hotel since November and continued throughout the festive season.

Protesters say that they are fighting to have the promised nursing home plans reinstated for the site as there is no further space in the village for another IPAS centre.

Local representatives, who are opposed to the plans to establish the centre for international protection applicants at the former Great Southern Hotel, say that the area is at saturation point.

There are already in the region of 300 International protection applicants being housed in the area. The next phase of the plan will see up to 400 applicants housed on the site of the old hotel.

They say local schools are full, there is one GP and no adequate bus service.

The campaign is set to escalate next week, organiser Niamh Dennis updated South East Radio today on the plan moving forward:

“We are going to keep our 24 hour rolling rota going to keep the picket sites manned. We are hoping to start the protest on the entrance road into the Port again early next week. The point is to show Government that we are not going away and we want our promised nursing home and we want an undertaking that there won’t be any more IPAS centres here in the village.”

Next weeks planned action will emulate a previous protest that obstructed traffic to and from the Port that took place on November 18th last year.

