Rotary Club of Wexford’s Tree of Remembrance Raises €14,000 for Local Charities

The Rotary Club of Wexford has officially handed over €14,000 raised through its Tree of Remembrance initiative to support local charities. At a special ceremony held at the Riverbank House Hotel, Rotary Club President Maree Lyng presented cheques to multiple beneficiaries, marking another successful year of community generosity.

The funds were raised in December 2024 through a heartfelt campaign that invited members of the public to honour lost loved ones by placing remembrance ribbons on a large Christmas tree in Wexford Town. Donations were encouraged for each ribbon, and local businesses also contributed through sponsorships.

Supporting Local Causes

The money raised has been distributed to several local charities, including:

€4,000 – Hope Cancer Support Centre, Wexford

€4,000 – It’s Good 2 Talk

€6,000 – Rotary Foundation Fund, supporting local and international causes, including: €1,800 – SVP Christmas Food Hampers €500 – St Brigids Club & Day Care Centre €500 – Meals on Wheels €500 – St Iberius Church Roof Fund



A Community Effort

The initiative, which took place from 16th to 24th December 2024 outside the AIB Bank on Main Street, saw hundreds of people participate. Yellow ribbons were used to remember adults, while purple ribbons represented children who had passed away.

“The stories people shared with us were incredibly moving,” said Rotary Club President Maree Lyng. “It was a privilege to witness how much it meant for families to remember their loved ones in such a special way while supporting important local causes.”

A Growing Tradition in Wexford

“This was the second year of the Tree of Remembrance in Wexford, and the response has been overwhelming,” said the fundraising lead and former club president Niall Reck. “The success of this project is thanks to the community’s generosity and the dedication of dozens of Rotary Club members who volunteered their time.”

Local Businesses Give Their Support

The initiative was made possible by the generous support of local businesses, including Gold Sponsors ClearyDoyle Construction, Pettitt’s SuperValu, and Whitford House Hotel. Silver Sponsors included AIB Bank, Attracta Farrell, DoneDeal, distilled., Enniscorthy Stone Works, The Pantry, South East Radio, and Wexford County Council.

Visit the Rotary Club of Wexford website for a full list of sponsors and further details about the Tree of Remembrance.

