Route 384 between Wexford and Enniscorthy to see major improvements

The TFI Local Link Wexford will enhance bus services between Wexford and Enniscorthy as part of the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan, funded by the National Transport Authority (NTA).

Route 384 will feature an additional evening return service between Wexford and Enniscorthy, and between Wexford and Wilton, running Thursday to Saturday, as well as on Sundays before Public Holiday Mondays.

This will bring the total number of daily return trips to five from Monday to Wednesday, six from Thursday to Saturday, and four on Sundays and Public Holidays.

The improved service will maintain peak-time schedules and enhance connectivity to key locations, including Redmond Square and regional bus and rail services, benefiting surrounding villages.

Mary B O’Leary, General Manager of TFI Local Link Wexford, noted that the late evening services will be a valuable addition for local residents, offering better access to social and cultural activities.

