RSA’s “Check It Fits” Service Heads Back to Wexford — Free Car Seat Safety Checks

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is bringing its life‑saving Check It Fits service back to Wexford, offering parents and guardians a free, expert car‑seat fitting check with no appointment required.

In 2024, 54% of all child car seats checked by RSA experts were found to be fitted incorrectly — a serious safety concern RSA.

Among those, 20% needed major adjustments, such as misrouted seatbelts or overly loose installations that reduce effectiveness in a collision RSA.

Clearly, this isn’t about complacency — it’s an education issue. RSA’s roadshow aims to ensure every child travels as safely as possible.

According to the RSA’s May–August 2025 schedule, the “Check It Fits” service will be in Wexford on:

26 to 28 August, from 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM each day RSA.

Sergeant Margo Kenneddy has more details on the clinics

This in-person service is free of charge and typically takes 10–15 minutes per check, with on-site demonstrations and expert advice tailored to your specific car seat and vehicle setup.

Walk‑in Access: No need to book in advance—just drive in during opening hours.

On-the-Spot Fixes: If your child’s car seat is incorrectly fitted, the RSA team will either make the necessary major or minor adjustments or demonstrate how to do so — all free RSA.

Peace of Mind: Walk away knowing your child is properly restrained for every journey.

Quick Tips for Car Seat Safety

Always use a child restraint system appropriate for your child’s height, weight, and age. Seat installations done in winter may need re‑adjusting now that children are wearing lighter clothing. Regularly recheck fittings — even small errors like twisted belts can compromise safety.

Parents, guardians, and caregivers: don’t take any chances with your child’s safety. Drop by during the week of 26–28 August to get a professional check—and a demonstration that could literally save a life.

For full service details and virtual appointment booking, visit https://www.rsa.ie/road-safety/road-users/passengers/children/check-it-fits

