RSV injections will be offered at community clinics across Co Wexford starting September

From 1 September, the HSE will offer RSV immunisation in maternity settings to all babies born in Ireland from 1 September 2025 to 28 February 2026. It has also extended this programme to all babies in Ireland born in the six-month period from 1 March 2025 to 31 August 2025.

The HSE is building on last winter’s successful RSV immunisation programme which was delivered to newborn babies in maternity settings and higher risk babies in the community. The 2024 programme significantly reduced infections, serious illness and hospitalisations.

Key figures include:

Almost 22,500 babies were immunised.

83% of those offered immunisation accepted it for their babies

Among those immunised (compared to similar babies the previous year who were not immunised), there was a significant decrease in the impact of RSV including:

65% reduction in total number of cases presenting.

57% reduction in cases presenting to emergency departments.

76% reduction in babies requiring hospitalisation

65% reduction in babies needing intensive care due to complications of RSV

Dr Lucinda Ryan, Specialist Registrar in Public Health Medicine, HSE Dublin and South East, said: “Every winter, RSV infection causes serious illness including hospitalisations, especially among young infants.

“Before this programme’s introduction, each winter, four out of every 100 infants were hospitalised because of RSV, with some infants needing special treatment in intensive care units. A further 50 out of every 100 infants got RSV and many needed medical care from their GP, or the emergency department of a children’s hospital.

“We are urging parents of all eligible babies to get them immunised against RSV when the programme begins in September.”

How to get your baby immunised:

https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/rsv/immunisation/ . These appointments will only be available from 1 September 2025 and until the first week in October 2025. Parents and guardians of babies born from 1 March to 31 August 2025 can book an appointment at. These appointments willbe available from 1 September 2025 and until the first week in October 2025.

Parents and guardians are advised to book early to ensure their child is protected ahead of any surge in RSV infections later in the autumn/winter.

For babies born from 1 September 2025 to 28 February 2026, their parents and guardians will be offered the immunisation before the baby leaves the maternity hospital.

The RSV immunisation programme is being delivered by trained midwives in maternity settings after birth and before the baby is discharged and by vaccination teams in the community for children born since 1 March 2025 until 31 August 2025 as well as at home for higher risk babies (including those who are premature).

Dr Brian Keating, Public Health Specialist Registrar, HSE Dublin and South East, added: “As well as protecting young babies against serious illness, the RSV immunisation programme will safeguard vital hospital paediatric services during the busy winter months by limiting preventable admissions caused by RSV related illness.

“The immunisation is provided free of charge and is given through a jab into the baby’s leg and will protect them against RSV throughout the winter.”

Further information on the HSE RSV immunisation programme is available at

Related