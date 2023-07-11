Ryan Tubridy and Noel Kelly appear before the Oireachtas today

Ryan Tubridy says he’ll be presenting ‘key documents’ and ‘new information’ when he appears before two Oireachtas committees today.

In a statement the RTE star says there will be ‘maximum transparency’ and he will address ‘much of the misinformation which has circulated over the past three weeks’.

Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly face a grilling from both the Public Accounts and Media Committees about the undisclosed payments from RTE.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe has said that some of the documents that Tubridy and Noel Kelly have submitted to the Public Accounts Committee completely contradict what RTÉ management have said.

“They key document provided this morning completely contradicts what RTÉ management had said last week

It shows the former Chief Financial Officer Breda O’Keefe gave confirmation in an email to Noel Kelly in February 2020 that RTÉ would underwrite the 75,000 euro a year coming from Renault

Last week she said the entire management team had been united against that and it was basically suggested this was a solo run from Dee Forbes.

Ryan Tubridy lists seven untruths in his statement including that

He also denies he was overpaid, saying it was RTÉ over reporting. He says the Renault deal was never a secret and said he didn’t take a cent of the 120,000 euro due to him between 2017 and 2019

Tubridy also says he wasn’t consulted once in the Grant Thornton review and because of RTÉ’s accounting practices the narrative of the last three weeks has falsely been that not only did he take a 120,000 payment which he didn’t receive, but that he also contrived to hide it.”