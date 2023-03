After 14 years at the helm of Ireland’s biggest TV programme RTE have announced that Ryan Tubridy is to step down as host of The Late Late Show at the end of the season.

In a statement this morning, Tubridy said he’s “grateful for the loyalty” of viewers over the years, and will “especially miss the annual chaos of The Toy Show.”

An announcement on who is to take over will be made later in the summer. Ryan’s last show will be on 26th of May.