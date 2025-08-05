Samaritans to support revellers at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann

Samaritans will be here in Wexford at the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann next weekend (August 8th – 10th), ready to support anyone who may be struggling to cope.

While thousands of people will be celebrating during festivities, many may feel alone in the crowd or find the week challenging.

Volunteers from Samaritans Festival Branch will be on duty in Wexford on Friday night and Saturday to support and listen to those in need or distress.

Samaritans volunteer and Festival Director, Sean Breathnach, encouraged anyone who needs support to reach out.

“This weekend our volunteers will be in the streets of Wexford, ready to support those who may be struggling with their thoughts,” he said.

“We know events like the Fleadh is a time of celebration for many, but for others it can be a really difficult time. Whether you’re at the festival, or at home, always remember you’re not alone.

“There are many organisations, like Samaritans, who can support you.”

Samaritans Festival Branch attend approximately six festivals each summer, supporting hundreds of people every year.

Sean said people often find it easier to confide in a stranger than telling friends or family what’s really happening in their lives.

Sean added: “By being present at events like Fleadh we want people to know that Samaritans are there to listen, give time and support, in a face-to-face setting, to anyone feeling under pressure, for whatever reason.

“Samaritans is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week on freephone 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie .”

Samaritans’ presence on the streets will complement freephone helpline and email service. Anyone struggling can call us on our free to call number 116 123 – 24 hours a day, seven days a week – or email jo@samaritans.ie

