Santa has been granted permission to enter Irish airspace on Sunday

Santa and his reindeer have officially been granted permission to enter Irish airspace on Christmas Eve.

AirNav, the air traffic management operator, says the sky will be quiet for the night, leaving plenty of space for the big man to travel.

In a statement, the operator says it will return to “business as normal on St Stephen’s Day, once Santa is back safely in the North Pole”.

Laura Downey, Air Traffic Controller with the Irish Aviation Authority, says once they let him into the airspace, he doesn’t need any further help.

Experts have said that the Santa and his sleigh will be visible from Wexford with the best view from Hook Lighthouse.

