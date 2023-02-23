Saturday 25th February is Ireland Reads Day: Get involved at Wexford Library

Saturday 25th February is Ireland Reads Day which is a Healthy Ireland initiative that aims to celebrate reading and all the benefits it can have for wellbeing and enjoyment.

Wexford library is running a free event this Saturday to celebrate Ireland Reads.

“Books I’ve Read”, a discussion about your favourite books with Billy Roche, Vonnie Evans, Áine Gannon and Richard Hayes will take place at 2pm in Wexford Library. Booking is essential visit: wexfordcoco.ie/libraries

Or you can get involved by simply pledging to ‘squeeze in a read’ by visiting: irelandreads.ie to pledge reading time and see how much time has been pledged by the public so far.

Visit Wexford library in person or online to find out how to get involved.

