Scam alert by Wexford Gardai

Wexford Gardaí are warning drivers about fraudulent QR codes placed over legitimate ones at parking stations

This can lead unsuspecting users to fake payment websites designed to steal personal and payment information

Gardaid are advising listeners to Verify the Website and Make sure the site matches the official parking provider’s URL.

It is also advisable to look for Tampering and avoid scanning QR codes that appear misaligned, bubbled, or cover another code.

When in doubt, make payments directly at the parking station by Using the Wexford County Council eParking App

