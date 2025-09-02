School Transport Crisis in Wexford: “The Worst in 35 Years”

Wicklow-Wexford TD Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin has described the current school transport system as the worst he’s seen in his 35-year teaching career. Speaking on todays Morning Mix, he highlighted widespread chaos across Wexford, particularly in North Wexford and surrounding areas, where multiple school bus routes — including those to special schools — have been abruptly cancelled or remain unavailable.

He gave numerous examples:

Children with special needs left without transport at the last minute.

Parents being forced to choose which of their children gets to attend school, due to lack of transport.

Families paying up to €1,300 a year privately to get their children to school.

A case where one child gets a place on a bus while their sibling is driven behind in a car by their parent — due to no second seat being available.

He laid blame on Bus Éireann, saying they are “impossible to deal with” and also pointed to years of government inaction, lack of training schemes for bus drivers and outdated retirement rules forcing capable drivers out of the system.

Bus Éireann has also admitted to a €90 million shortfall, further compounding the crisis.

He also spoke about the escalating industrial action by school secretaries and caretakers across Ireland, who are striking over poor pay, lack of pensions and minimal employment rights.

The deputy described their absence as already being felt — from unemptied bins to basic school operations grinding to a halt.

He said many caretakers and secretaries have worked for decades with no sick leave, no bereavement leave and no pensions, calling their treatment “unacceptable.”

Related