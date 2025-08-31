Search for Missing Wexford Man

Gardaí are asking the public for assistance in locating missing Wexford man John Connors

42-year-old John Connors was reported missing on Wednesday 27th August

He was last seen in the Dunmore Road area of Waterford city at approximately 10:30pm on Monday, 25th August

Mister Connors is described as being approximately 5 foot 9 inches in height, of a broad build, with short grey hair.

When last seen, John was wearing a black t-shirt and navy chinos.

Anyone with information on John Connors whereabouts is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

