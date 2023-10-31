UPDATED: Search operation in South Wexford

UPDATED: This missing person has been located safe and well.

A search operation is underway in South Wexford for an older man who has been missing from his home since this morning.

The Coast Guard’s Rescue 117 helicopter has been scanning the area around Tagoat and Rosslare this afternoon.

The man is believed to be missing from his home in the area since around 2 a.m.

People in the locality are being asked to check their outbuildings and anyone with information on sightings is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200.

