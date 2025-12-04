See New Ross Through My Lens Photography Exhibition Launches Today

Clients from Cumas New Ross have been busy honing their photography and curating skills and now their work is ready to be showcased.

The See New Ross Through My Lens Photography Exhibition is set to launching this evening at 5 pm in the Council Chambers at the Tholsel in New Ross.

The exhibition will feature 30 stunning framed prints created by 10 talented participants, each capturing what New Ross means to them through their camera lens. From local landmarks to everyday moments, these images offer a unique, personal perspective of the town.

The exhibition will be open to the public until Saturday at 4 pm, giving visitors the chance to admire the impressive work on display.