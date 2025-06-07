Senator Cathal Byrne Backs Wexford Farmers’ Concerns on TB at IFA Meeting

TB in the farming sector was among the main items discussed at a special meeting yesterday (Friday), between an IFA delegation, and Senator Cathal Byrne.

The Nitrates Derogation, the Mercosur deal and the ACRES scheme were also up for discussion, in what has since been described as a “productive meeting”.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Senator Byrne said that he shares concerns with Wexford farmers in terms of proposals being made regarding TB:

“It was very productive meeting with Wexford IFA, led by their new chairperson Tom Doyle.

We discussed several issues affecting Wexford farmers at the moment, including the new proposals

brought forward by Fine Gael Minister for Agriculture around TB.

And I would share some of the concerns that Wexford farmers are currently facing regarding

those proposals because ultimately any solution here to TB ultimately has to work both for

Wexford farmers, but also ensure that we finally do get to grips once and for all with the

pandemic of TB.”

