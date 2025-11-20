Senator Cathal Byrne Demands Urgent Update on M11 Motorway Oylegate to Rosslare

Senator Cathal Byrne has called for an immediate update on the progress of the M11 motorway project connecting Oylegate to Rosslare, describing it as crucial infrastructure for County Wexford’s economic future.

Speaking in the Seanad Senator Byrne emphasized the importance of completing the motorway to unlock the full potential of the county particularly in light of the $200 million investment in Rosslare Europort following Brexit.

He pointed out the severe traffic congestion now impacting local communities as the current road system which forces traffic to travel through small villages has become increasingly inadequate due to the surge in port sailings—up from 20 to nearly 75 per week.

Byrne expressed frustration with the delays caused by the ongoing legal challenges around the Galway Ring Road, which he said have pushed back the project timeline by over a year.

He called on the Minister of Transport to provide clarity on the current status of the M11 project, particularly regarding funding commitments beyond the planning stage.

With a preferred route already selected Byrne is demanding a clear commitment from the Government to ensure the project moves forward to the tendering, construction and completion phases stating that the people of Wexford can no longer afford to wait.