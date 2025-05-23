Senator Warns of “Critical” Taxi Shortage in Wexford

Senator Cathal Byrne has sounded the alarm on a growing shortage of taxis in County Wexford, highlighting the issue during a speech in the Dáil yesterday. Since 2014, taxi numbers across Ireland have dropped by 10%, with Wexford facing a 22% reduction in licensed taxis since 2020 alone.

“This is not just about people getting home after a night out,” Senator Byrne said. “It’s also about access to essential services, including medical appointments for those who can’t drive.”

The shortage is being felt in both the night-time economy and healthcare access, creating significant challenges for residents and local businesses alike. The Coalition for Taxis Ireland—a group representing hospitality, tourism, and transport interests—is calling for a task force within the Department of Transport to urgently examine and resolve the issue.

Senator Byrne endorsed the coalition’s call and urged the Minister for Transport to address the Seanad directly.

“This issue affects 23 counties across the country. Wexford is just one example, but the impact is nationwide,” he added.

The coalition behind the task force proposal includes the Restaurants Association of Ireland, the Vintners Federation, the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation, and transport providers Bolt and Uber.

Related