Septic Tank Grants on the rise

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien has announced an increase in Septic Tank Grants. There will be a 140% increase in maximum payments – rising to €12,000 from €5,000.

More Co. Wexford households will now be eligible for the grant. The Minister also announced that the qualifying condition that the septic tank must be registered with the local authority prior to 1st February 2013, will be removed.

The changes, which will take effect from January 1st 2024, will mean that more households will qualify for the grants and will be supported to upgrade or replace their tank by a greatly enhanced grant.

Domestic waste water treatment systems collect, treat and discharge waste water from households that are not connected to public sewerage systems. They must be registered with Local Authorities who may inspect them to ensure they do not pose any risk to the public and the environment.

Currently grants of up to €5,000 are available to repair, upgrade or replace a septic tank provided it was registered before 1 February 2013. The maximum grant will be increased by 140% to €12,000 and will be available to all eligible septic tank owners.

