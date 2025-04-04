Serious concerns raised about driver behaviour on our roads

Several concerns have been raised regarding road safety, especially for truck drivers.

Ger Hyland the President of the Irish Road Haulage Association has highlighted a noticeable decline in driving standards since the pandemic, with drivers failing to properly navigate roundabouts, overtake on blind bends, and engage in dangerous behaviors like texting and driving.

Speaking on Morning Mix he pointed out the lack of Garda presence on rural roads, exacerbating these issues. Mr. Hyland also emphasised the dangers of poor road conditions, especially in rural areas where hedges are often too high, forcing trucks into unsafe driving positions.

Additionally, the President also expressed his concerns about the growing problem of drug driving, which has become more prevalent, particularly among young people.

He is advocating for stronger enforcement and called for driver education to be included in school curriculums. He suggested that driver simulators be used in schools to teach young drivers about the risks of dangerous driving.

Mobile phone usage whilst driving is also a major issue