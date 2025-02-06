Serious Road Traffic Collision on the R734

There’s been another serious road traffic collision on our roads. A single vehicle collision involving a young male happened earlier this morning.

There is an Emergency Road Closure on R734 from Poulfur Church to L8113 Dr. Coxs junction until further notice. Motorists are advised that diversions are in place

Sergeant Niall Maher gave South East Radio News this update: “Gardai are at the scene at a serious road traffic collision. The road is now closed between Poulfur National School and Duncannon Cross and will be closed for the next few hours to allow for examination. Diversions will be in place and Gardai will keep you updated throughout the morning. Just to warn motorists as well, the road conditions are very cold this morning, so please take care while driving.”

