SETU Launches Foundation Day 2025 Celebrations at Wexford Arts Centre

South East Technological University (SETU) kicked off its 2025 Foundation Day celebrations with a vibrant event at Wexford Arts Centre on Thursday, 22 May, marking three years since the university’s formation. The evening focused on the theme ‘Connecting Our Communities’, celebrating creativity, collaboration, and regional impact.

The gathering brought together SETU staff, students, and members of the wider community, showcasing the university’s ongoing mission to foster inclusion and innovation across the southeast.

Professor Veronica Campbell, President of SETU, opened the event by reflecting on the university’s progress since its establishment on 1 May 2022. “It’s an honour to be part of the first of three Foundation Day events, highlighting SETU’s role as a catalyst for transformation across the region,” she said.

Prof. Campbell spoke to the unique contribution of SETU’s Wexford campus in promoting community connection through the arts. “The artistic talent nurtured here—by both staff and students—has led to the creation of powerful, socially engaged projects. Our arts programmes are a vital incubator for creative expression and diverse voices across the southeast.”

The keynote address was delivered by Elizabeth Whyte, Chief Executive of Wexford Arts Centre and a proud SETU alumna. Titled ‘Connecting Our Communities through Art’, her speech underlined the arts’ essential role in fostering inclusivity and social connection. She also acknowledged the long-standing partnership between SETU and the Arts Centre, which has enabled meaningful engagement with communities since 2007.

The event featured a panel discussion moderated by Dr Janette Davies, Deputy Head of Campus (Wexford), with insights from Liz Burns (Wexford County Council Arts Officer), Deryn O’Callaghan (Creative Places Enniscorthy), SETU lecturers Adam Stead and Brian Garvey, and final-year student Elizabeth Doran Burke. The discussion explored the power of collaborative creativity in enhancing wellbeing and civic engagement.

Attendees also experienced Social Canvas Project 2025, a student-led exhibition developed in partnership with Creative Places Enniscorthy, using art to spark community dialogue and reflection.

SETU’s Foundation Day series continues with events in Waterford on 27 May and Carlow on 29 May, reinforcing the university’s commitment to regional partnership and educational excellence.

Related