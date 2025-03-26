SETU Launches Multi-Company Automation Scholarship to Retain Regional Talent in the Southeast

South East Technological University (SETU), in collaboration with the Engineering the South East Cluster (ESE) and its automation sub-group, is excited to announce the launch of the Autom8 Scholarship, an innovative initiative designed to retain top engineering talent within the southeast region of Ireland.

A recent report from the Higher Education Authority (HEA) revealed that 62% of engineering students from the southeast region leave to pursue their studies elsewhere, which has had a significant impact on the local workforce. In response, the Autom8 scholarship aims to not only support students in automation and robotics engineering but also to address the growing demand for skilled professionals in the region’s industries.

At the scholarship’s launch, Stephen Rooney, Cluster Manager of Engineering the South East at SETU, highlighted the initiative’s impact: “The Autom8 scholarship is set to enhance local career opportunities, reduce brain drain, and strengthen industry-academic collaboration. It aligns with SETU’s mission to foster regional economic growth by building a pipeline of skilled graduates who will drive technological innovation across the southeast.”

The Autom8 scholarship is a unique partnership between SETU and a group of leading manufacturing and automation companies, including MSD Ireland, Integer, Teva, Sanofi, and Bausch + Lomb. These companies will provide students with financial support, industry experience, and professional mentorship throughout their undergraduate studies at SETU.

Edmond Connolly, Manager of the South East Regional Skills Forum, encouraged second-level students to apply, saying, “SETU and Engineering the South East urge interested students to seize this opportunity to advance their careers in automation engineering, while benefiting from the support of a thriving local industry.”

The Autom8 scholarship is open to students enrolling in two SETU programs:

Bachelor of Engineering (B.Eng.) in Automation Engineering (Waterford campus)

Bachelor of Robotics and Automated Systems (Carlow campus)

Each participating company will contribute €2,000 annually to a student’s educational expenses. Additionally, students will have the opportunity to gain paid summer work, a third-year industrial placement, and receive guidance from a dedicated industry mentor.

For more information on the Autom8 Scholarship and how to apply, please visit the SETU website or contact the university’s admissions office.

