SETU Secures Over €224,000 in Funding for Groundbreaking EcoFABULAnds Sustainability Project

South East Technological University (SETU) has been awarded over €224,000 in research funding from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) to lead Ireland’s contribution to EcoFABULAnds—a major European initiative aimed at transforming agriculture through agroecological innovation.

With a total funding of €224,508.10, SETU will spearhead the Irish arm of this international project, which promotes resilient landscapes and sustainable food systems by integrating community-driven, nature-based solutions. The funding was secured through a co-funded programme, with DAFM covering the full Irish contribution.

Dr Imelda Casey from SETU’s Department of Land Sciences leads the Irish team, working in collaboration with Michéal O’Grady from UCD and a multidisciplinary team including researchers Sam Browett, John Geraghty, and Ultan McCarthy. Supported by local enterprises, the team will establish Living Labs in the south-east of Ireland, where they will test and implement agroecological practices in real-world farming environments.

“SETU is proud to lead Ireland’s involvement in this ambitious, cross-European effort,” said Dr Casey. “By working alongside communities and stakeholders in the south-east, we are helping shape resilient, inclusive, and ecologically sound approaches to food and land use.”

The initiative also includes support from Teagasc, with contributions from Dr James Humphreys and Dr Laura Boyle. The project seeks not only to innovate but also to embed successful solutions into national and EU-level policy frameworks.

Across Europe, other EcoFABULAnds Living Labs are tackling local challenges through agroecological methods—from reconnecting urban and rural land use in Germany to promoting circular agriculture in Cyprus.

SETU’s participation reinforces its commitment to sustainable regional development and supports wider European Green Deal goals, positioning the university at the forefront of agricultural transformation.

