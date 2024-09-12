SETU to showcase at the Ploughing Championships

South East Technological University (SETU) will highlight its extensive expertise and diverse learning opportunities at the National Ploughing Championships.

Over the course of three days, attendees will have the opportunity to discover why SETU is the premier choice for higher education in the south east region.

With campuses located in Waterford, Carlow, and here in Wexford, SETU offers an impressive selection of 140 undergraduate programs, catering to a vibrant student body of approximately 19,000.

Visitors are invited to the SETU marquee to explore the full range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Engaging activities will be available, including interactive math and science games, endurance challenges, and reaction board tests, which are always popular.

Additionally, competitions with spot prizes, live demonstrations, and various other experiences will be featured.

SETU will also showcase its technological advancements with displays such as Bengie, the telepresence robot, a USV drone boat, sumo bots, and numerous research projects.

Experts from various fields, including sports science, nursing, computing, design, engineering, land sciences, humanities, and business, will be present to interact with visitors and provide insights into the university’s offerings.

