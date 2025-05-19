Seven people skipped bail from Wexford District court in 2024 – meaning €1,850 in bail money was forfeited

Figures show nationally, 562 people skipped bail district courts last year with the highest number in Dublin at 334 – which meant €80,000 in bail money was forfeited.

Bray District Court had 71 people skip out on their terms, while Dundalk had 32.

The data was obtained by Ireland South MEP Cynthia Ni Mhurchu.The MEP made her comments as figures were released to her by the courts service of Ireland showing that the Irish District court system alone collected almost €170,000 in forfeited bail money when 562 people who were before the district courts decided to skip bail and not turn up in court in 2024.

Ní Mhurchú emphasised that these figures are for the district court alone and circuit and higher court figures were unavailable to her.

According to Ní Mhurchú,

“This seems to be an acute issue in the Dublin district courts. Fianna Fáil is committed to building a victim-centred criminal justice system and strengthening our bail laws to ensure that courts will refuse bail if an accused is likely to commit another serious offence on bail. I am confident that Minister Jim ‘O’Callaghan will bring the necessary reforms in this area”

The figures follow revelations in March of this year that criminals on bail were suspected of having carried out 40,348 crimes in 2024 across Ireland. Ní Mhurchú said it is time for a get tough approach on those who are flaunting Irelands bail laws.

Ní Mhurchú pointed out that year on year over the past three years, the number of people skipping bail is falling and she welcomed that. For example, 717 people skipped bail in our district court system in 2022.

Any forfeited bail money goes back to the Irish exchequer.

