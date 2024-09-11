Seven Students and Apprentices from Co. Wexford Set to Compete at WorldSkills Ireland 2024

WorldSkills Ireland, Ireland’s leading event dedicated to promoting skills, apprenticeship careers, and workplace opportunities for young people is returning to the RDS, Simmonscourt from the 25th – 27th September 2024.

Set to welcome over 27,000 people including students, parents and teachers, the event will be a celebration of apprenticeships, skills and careers with interactive demonstrations, career zones and employers who are ready to recruit.

Across the three days seven students and apprentices from County Wexford will put their talents and knowledge to the test, when they compete against their peers on the national stage during the live competitions taking place at the event.

Over 170 finalists will go head-to-head in a range of skills-based trades including automation, constructions skills, ICT and culinary arts. Those competing from county Wexford include:

Oisin Power Byrne, who is competing in the Bricklaying competition, Sean Levingston and Jack Kavanagh who are competing in Cabinetmaking, Liam Roche who is competing in Digital Construction BIM, Brendan Carr who is competing in Heavy Vehicle Maintenance and Leah Murphy and James Murphy who are competing in Welding.

Running concurrently with Higher Options, both events aim to raise the profile and recognition of skills and apprenticeships, preparing the talent of today for the careers of the future. Supported by industry partners, SISK, Autodesk, ESB Networks, Bus Eireann and Dublin Bus, and the Construction Industry Federation, the event is a partnership between enterprise, industry, education, training, and government.

Commenting on the announcement of the finalists for WorldSkills Ireland, Ray English, Chair of WorldSkills Ireland, remarked:

“ Congratulations to all the exceptional young individuals who have earned their place as finalists at WorldSkills Ireland in September. This achievement is a testament to their dedication and skill, and we are incredibly proud to celebrate their talents.”

Ray adds: “WorldSkills Ireland is more than a competition; it’s a celebration of skills and a vital platform for promoting apprenticeship and skills-based career opportunities. The event is designed to give students a chance to discover alternatives to university education, showcasing the multiplicity of skills training and apprenticeships on offer and profiling the long-lasting and fulfilling careers currently available across Ireland.

“We believe that by promoting skills and apprenticeship opportunities, we can develop innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of various industries. The collaboration between education, industry, and government at WorldSkills Ireland is not only unique, but it is crucial in creating a brighter future for our young people and strengthening Ireland’s economy.”

Alongside the competitions, there will be demonstrations, try out areas, inspiring real-live talks from industry experts, an opportunity to meet employers who are ready to recruit and the chance to view innovative digital tech skills that are the backbone of jobs of the future.

www.worldskillsireland.ie . Designed to promote skills, apprenticeship careers and opportunities for young people, the event allows students, parents, teachers, and guidance counsellors to navigate the options available following secondary education. The Finals Day is set to take place at the RDS, Dublin on Friday 27th September and is a day not to be missed! Free to attend, registration for the event is now open –

Related