Seven Wexford Nominees Shortlisted for 2025 Ocean Hero Awards

County Wexford is proudly represented in the 2025 Ocean Hero Awards with seven local nominees making the shortlist across eight different categories.

The awards, hosted by An Taisce’s Clean Coasts Programme, recognize exceptional contributions to coastal care and environmental protection in Ireland.

The winners will be announced at a prestigious ceremony on International Volunteer Day, December 5th, at the Gibson Hotel in Dublin.

The awards will honor 45 outstanding groups, organizations and individuals across nine categories: Group of the Year, Community Champion, Youth Initiative, Campaign Ambassador, Leadership, Diversity, Equality and Inclusion, Nature Guardian, Community Action and Emerging Group.

County Wexford has shown its strong commitment to coastal preservation, with nominees spanning a variety of categories:

Ballygarrett Tidy Towns – shortlisted in Nature Guardian and Group of the Year categories

The Surf Shack Ireland – shortlisted in the Community Champion category

Courtown Community Council – shortlisted in the Nature Guardian category

Tomhaggard Clean Coasts Connection Festival at Kilmore Quay – shortlisted for the Community Action Award

Aodhán Power – shortlisted for the Leadership Award

Campile Area Development Group – shortlisted for the Emerging Group Award

Duncannon Village Renewal – shortlisted for the Emerging Group Award

These nominees were selected from hundreds of nominations received across the country.

Wexford’s strong representation at the 2025 Ocean Hero Awards highlights the county’s growing commitment to marine conservation. Whether through clean-ups, awareness campaigns, or community initiatives, these local heroes are making a significant impact on the future of Ireland’s coastal environment.

For more information on the Ocean Hero Awards, visit the Clean Coasts website.

