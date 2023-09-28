Seventh arrest has been made in connection with the drug seizure involving the trawler stranded off the Wexford coast

A seventh man has been arrested in connection with the seizure of cocaine off the Cork coast this week.

All seven are detained as part of the same investigation at Garda stations in the Southern Region.

A military operation involving the Naval Service and the Army Ranger Wing seized an estimated 157 million euro worth of drugs.

Meanwhile the recovery operation to retrieve the trawler stranded off the Wexford coast is underway.

The trawler had been monitored by the Irish Naval Service for more than two days before it ran aground on a sandbank off the coast of Blackwater late on Sunday evening.

An Irish Lights vessel, that can operate in difficult sea conditions, departed from Dun Laoghaire to aid with the retrieval .

