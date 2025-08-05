Sharp Rise in Disability Registrations Puts Pressure on Wexford Services

Wexford is among the counties experiencing the steepest rise in disability service demand, according to the latest data from the National Ability Supports System (NASS). Between 2023 and 2024, the number of registered people with disabilities across Ireland grew by over 4,600—a 13% year-on-year increase. The largest spike was recorded in CHO 5, which includes Wexford, with an 18% rise in registrations.

This increase is placing significant pressure on local disability services, many of which are already operating at or beyond capacity. Projections for 2025 indicate that an additional 3,200 people across the country will require day services, alongside the urgent need for 2,053 new residential placements and 1,300 overnight respite beds.

These findings align with the Department of Health’s Disability Capacity Review to 2032, which warns of a growing “backlog of need”—especially among older adults aged 55 and over. The report calls for urgent, coordinated planning to scale up services to meet rising demands in areas like Wexford.

In response, Praxis Care, one of Ireland’s leading disability service providers, has launched its 2025 strategy, pledging to expand residential, respite, and day services nationwide. CEO Carol Breen said, “These figures highlight the rising demand and reinforce the urgent need to invest in disability services now. Praxis Care is fully committed to ensuring individuals and families receive the care and opportunities they deserve.”

As a government-funded Section 39 charity, Praxis Care prioritises community benefit over profit, and its expansion plans are set to play a vital role in addressing the growing needs in counties like Wexford.

📊 Source: HRB Disability Services Bulletin 2024

