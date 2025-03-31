Sheep kills once more dominating the Wexford landscape

A traumatic and horrendous sight was witnessed by a Co. Wexford Farmer over the week as a devastating attack on her sheep by a pack of four dogs left several lambs dead or severely injured.

Ann Jones said some of the lambs had missing body parts, and others left in a traumatic state.

The dogs were aggressive, two have already been surrendered but two are still on the loose – continuing to pose a threat.

The farm owner and her family are deeply traumatized by the event.

The situation is described as one of the worst the farm owner has ever experienced, with the violence and destruction caused by the dogs being severe.

In total, seven lambs are confirmed dead, and others are still in critical condition.

George Graham, Sheep Chairman for the IFA in Wexford has expressed his outrage at the incident, highlighting the mental and financial toll on the family. He also pointed out that such attacks are becoming more common, with at least 20 similar incidents occurring in Wexford this year alone. He is stressing that dog owners must keep their pets under control, as unregulated dogs can cause significant harm, not only to livestock but to people as well. Support is available through the IFA, but the mental and financial strain on farmers remains immense.

