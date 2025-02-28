Shortage of GP’s in North Wexford

Dr. Peter Harrington, a GP in the North Wexford area, has voiced his concerns about the ongoing shortage of GP’s, particularly in Gorey. He highlighted that although there are three established practices in the town, they are struggling to meet the needs of the expanding population. With new housing developments springing up, the demand for healthcare services is growing, yet no new practices have opened in the area.

Dr. Harrington shared that the practice he leads has seen a significant rise in the volume of patients. In 2023 alone, the practice dealt with over 150,000 calls, and that number is expected to continue rising. The shortage of GPs has led to longer wait times for appointments, with some patients facing waits of up to three weeks for routine visits. However, those with urgent medical concerns can still expect to be seen the same day.

While there is an increasing number of GPs in training, it will be several years before these professionals are available to help alleviate the pressure on local practices. Dr. Harrington also emphasised the success of chronic disease management programs in general practice, which aim to keep patients with long-term conditions like diabetes and asthma out of hospital.

Despite these challenges, Dr. Harrington remains optimistic, pointing to improvements such as access to GP hubs in nearby towns and better management of chronic conditions. He urges patients to plan visits in advance and emphasises that while capacity is limited, urgent cases will always be prioritized.

