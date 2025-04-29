Significant Change Needed In Irelands Housing Strategy

Social Justice Ireland are calling for a significant change in Ireland’s housing strategy

They are expressing concerns over the government’s failure to meet social housing targets and its over-reliance on private sector schemes like HAP, Rent Supplement, and RAS.

They say the private market should not be the primary solution for social housing, and that local authorities should focus on building their own social housing to better address long-term needs.

Speaking to South East Radio Suzanne Rogers from Social Justice Ireland says the negative impact on families, especially those facing homelessness, young people leaving the country, and children living in inadequate temporary housing will stay with them forever

