Significant Concerns over proposed IPAS Centre in Enniscorthy

Major concerns have been raised by residents in Enniscorthy over a proposed IPAS centre.

The building in question is located between the church and the community center in Enniscorthy. It was originally proposed for offices but was turned down for planning permission by Wexford County Council. The new owner has stated that they don’t need planning permission as they wish to turn it into an IPAS centre.

That’s according to Councillor Paddy Kavanagh who spoke to South East Radio News.

He said, “There’s grave concern in the area. I’ve had a lot of contact from people in the area. There’s a creche right beside us. There’s a girl secondary school across the road from us, and I’ve had concerned parents who have said that they’re going to consider pulling their children out of school if it goes ahead. Now and I hasten to add that they have no problem with Ukrainian families that are living in the nursing home in the area. There’s husbands, wives, children, they’re engaged in the area, they’re working locally. I do know that in the space of two days, there’s been over 2,000 signatures collected in objection to this IPAS centre

