Significant damage done to family home in Duncormick

A family in Duncormick, South Co. Wexford are in shock today after what they describe as a “train hurtling through their home” during last nights Storm Gerrit.

Their home suffered significant damage as violent winds swept through their home.

Sheets of galvanise, sheds tore apart, sleepers tore down, tiles from the roof are just some of the damage done.

Co. Wexford was one of the worst hit counties as Storm Gerrit saw intense downpours, large hail stones, thunder & lightning and very strong winds.

Further updates on the damage caused by Storm Gerrit will be on South East Radio news throughout the coming days

Related