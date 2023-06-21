SETU proceeds to next stage to offer Veterinary and Healthcare places

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris has today announced that the green light has been given to SETU to proceed to the next stage in its application for new healthcare places and veterinary education.

SETU was chosen by the Higher Education Authority to have a viable proposal to deliver additional MPharm, Nursing and Veterinary education.

Speaking today, Deputy Kehoe said: “I am delighted that SETU has been successful in its proposal regarding expansion of healthcare places.

“This is a major day for SETU and the South East and real vote of confidence in their ability to expand educational provision in our region.

This project will now proceed to the next phase which is the formulation of a full business case which will then be assessed by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

But this is major progress. We now have concrete places to increase healthcare education.

This won’t happen overnight but it is a significant moment to be celebrated.

Today is a brilliant day for the people of Wexford and the South East.

I am delighted to be working closely with my colleague, the Minister for Further and Higher education on our plans to develop these expanded places

We have campaigned for this and today we make real progress. I will continue to work with SETU to make this project a reality.”