Sinn Féin Councillor questions reduced road safety budget for Wexford

A Sinn Féin councillor is questioning why Wexford will be given less funding for road safety improvement works this year, compared to 2024.

This is in contradiction to the number of road accidents that have happened on Wexford’s roads over the past 12 months.

That’s according to Rosslare councillor Aoife Rose O’Brien, who says that Wexford is only to receive a figure that’s a third of what’s actually needed to properly improve our road network locally.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Cllr O’Brien said that she’d prefer if funding was not apportioned based on a kilometre of road basis:

“Sadly, the road safety budgets for this year was much shorter than it was last year. And I think we all can understand that there have been multiple collision and that the road

conditions are going to be a factor in that. So ultimately what we’re asking for is for the condition of the road to be made a priority when they are allocating the funding as opposed to the kilometer of road, considering that we have amongst the worst road conditions nationally, and we’re the bottom of the chain there. Something really needs to be done about it.”

