Sinn Fein Launches proposal for an Activity Card for children

Sinn Féin has launched a proposal for an Activity Card to support children’s participation in sport and culture
The €127 million proposal would see every child between the ages of 4 and 18 receive a card worth €130 which they could spend on extracurricular sports or arts activities, based on the successful Planet Youth primary prevention model first developed in Iceland in 2007.
Research has shown that participation in sports and arts reduces youth substance abuse
The initiative would ease the burden on parents struggling with the cost of living.