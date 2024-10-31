Sinn Fein promise “most ambitious healthcare plan ever” if elected to government

Sinn Féin’s Health Spokesperson has said that his party has devised the most ambitious healthcare plan ever produced by a political party in this country.

It’s promising free prescription medicines to all households and 5 thousand more hospital beds, if it gets into government.

It also says it would guarantee a job for ever health graduate in the country to encourage them to stay in Ireland.

When quizzed about elements of the plan on the Morning Mix, Sinn Féin Deputy David Cullinane said it’s reasonable that people have criticisms:

