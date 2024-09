Sinn Fein’s Fionntain O Suillebhain has announced he is standing for the North Wexford/South Wicklow Constituency in the upcoming General Election

This is a new three seater constituency which currently has no elected TD

The Gorey Councillor said he will push in particular for housing, the lack of GP appointments, rural roads & farming.

Speaking to Alan Corcoran the Gorey councillor believes he has a proven track record and that the people of North Wexford need representation

