Sinn Féin Slams Government as Housing Chief Withdraws Amid €430,000 Salary Controversy

The failed appointment of a ‘housing tzar’ has led to increased tension within Government.

The Taoiseach has denied that Fine Gael blocked the Nama Chief’s appointment as CEO of the new Housing Activation Office.

Brendan McDonagh decided to pull out of the running for the role amid controversy over a reported €430,000.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Sinn Fein TD for Wexford Johnny Mythen says that Mr McDonagh’s appointment to the role, was nonsensical in his view:

“As I said before, it’s the ‘Bizzare Tzar’; it’s unbelievable that the government could appoint a person for €430,000 a year and it’s the same job as the Minister is doing himself. It doesn’t make sense, the same as the bike shed situation, the same as the security hut, the same as the magic wall, so it really is mind-boggling.”

