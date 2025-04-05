Sinn Féin’s Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin calls for “All-Ireland” approach to looming US Tariffs

A North Wexford-South Wicklow TD is calling for an All-Ireland approach to the impending tariffs being imposed by the United States.

Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin is making the call as news emerged that Tanaiste Simon Harris is to travel to Washington DC next week, where he is expected to attend trade meetings with the US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.

Speaking to South East Radio News, the Sinn Fein TD said that a trade war must also be avoided, at all costs:

“I think we need an all-Ireland approach to the economy, especially with the differentiation in tariffs between the State and the six counties; and I think this is particularly true in the case of agriculture and tourism, which often operate on an all-Ireland basis. We certainly also need a very measured approach to de-escalate the situation instead of having counter-tariffs and a trade war, because I think the Government really needs to stand up for Irish interests and to stand up for Ireland in the US and also in the EU.”

