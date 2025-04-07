The SIPTU Health Divisional Delegate Conference takes place in Wexford this week.

Whites Hotel in Wexford will host the event.

The theme for this year’s conference is Stronger Together: One Health Service for All. We will be exploring how we strengthen our Union through organising and density building, because only a strong, united voice for public and private healthcare workers can ensure we develop a fairer future for all.”

The Conference will discuss motions on issues including maximising insourcing opportunities in healthcare, the professional registration for Health Care Assistants in Ireland and doubling the investment in a professional ambulance service.

Among those who will address the conference are HSE Chief Executive Oﬃcer, Bernard Gloster, Professor Sara Burke (Trinity College Dublin) and Professor Caroline Murphy (University of Limerick).

