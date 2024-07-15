Sir Tim Rice attends musical directed by Wexford Soprano

Lyricist Sir Tim Rice, most noted for his collaborations with Andrew Lloyd Webber, was amongst the many guests in attendance at the National Opera House for the premiere of a brand new musical by West End composer Stuart Brayson. Irish Affair, based on the true story of a happily married couple Sean Cloney, a Catholic and Sheila Kelly, a Protestant in the rural village of Fethard-on-Sea, Wexford in 1957 and the drama that ensued as a result of their strong convictions. It was the desire of the composer to showcase his new musical in the National Opera House, near to where the story originated and for the quality of the venue.

Presented collaboratively by The Irish College of Music Theatre (IMT) and the National Opera House, Irish Affair was deemed a triumphant affair, receiving instantaneous standing ovations on each of the three performances in the Jerome Hynes Theatre, June 27-29.

The music was beautifully arranged by Music Director David Wray, lending itself to a legitimate musical theatre score with influences from rock, pop and traditional Irish music. Musicians Katie O’ Connor (violin), Pat Fitzpatrick (multiple reed), Nicky Bailey (percussion), and David Wray on piano had audiences engaged from the haunting and catchy melodies.

Directed and produced by local Wexford woman Deirdre Masterson, most widely known as one-third of the internationally sensational ‘Irish Sopranos’, the story was sensitively and sincerely told with credible characterisations from the committed cast.

It is difficult to single out cast members, as the passionate and talented ensemble acted as key players throughout the showcase. Sheila Kelly-Cloney was aptly performed by Co. Wicklow soprano Karla Tracey, who only last month received an AIMS award for her performance in Wexford Light Opera’s production of ‘Phantom of the Opera’. Kilkenny-man Fionn Gardner duly captured the very essence of Sean Cloney. Together, their chemistry and interpretations thoroughly conveyed the trials and tribulations of a mixed married couple set in 1950’s rural Ireland.

Michael O’Gorman shone in the role as the barman ‘Paddy’, throughout this musical workshop, which undeniably had a full production feel to its presentation. His sense of comedic timing and narration throughout gave a welcomed balance of light and shade throughout the musical.

Every play must have its “baddy”, and Irish Affair gave us a memorable role in the character of Fr Stafford, convincingly portrayed by local Wexford man Tony Carty, no stranger to the National Opera House stage over the years. He was suitably accompanied by Dublin based Hannah McNicholas Roche and Wexford IMT alumni, Laura Carroll who portrayed the teachers from the local school. This duo created an impeccable dark/comedic relationship throughout the score, who sought to instil discipline to the entire community.

The players (Emma Stack, Holly Rossiter, Annemarie O’ Mahoney, Oisin Murphy and Daniel Furlong), were committed in their respective roles throughout, with strong vocals, harmonies and characterisations. As too were the children’s ensemble, which included Lyla and Allie Keane, playing the parts of Sean and Sheila’s children, Eileen and Mary Cloney.

It comes as no surprise that Irish Affair received an overwhelming positive reaction from the audiences, which included Sir Tim Rice, who said, “Stuart Brayson’s new musical Irish Affair is much more than a story about love across religious divides in the late 1950s. His words and music for this show are as moving and as relevant today.”

Also attending the premiere was the notable Music Industry executive, CBE Chris Wright, who commented, “Irish Affair, the new musical by West End writer Stuart Brayson, captures the essence of Rural Ireland in the late twentieth century in a captivating way, with wonderful music and a highly engaging cast. The difficult aspect of the plot is dealt with in a really sensitive manner. It is totally enjoyable from beginning to end.”

The composer Stuart Brayson, who collaborated with Sir Tim Rice on the West End Musical, ‘From Here to Eternity’, was absolutely thrilled with the reception Irish Affair received at the National Opera House for its debut showcase.

“New musicals are a strange beast”, he quoted. “You can put blood, sweat and tears into the process of bringing it to life. But the magic ingredient is always the audience. One can’t exist without the other. So when each of the three performances of Irish Affair all received a long and loud standing ovation, only then did we really know we had something truly special on our hands”.

This begs the question as to what is next for Irish Affair? The cast, crew, creatives and audiences would argue that it is such a great Irish love story, where the hope is that it can grow and reach the far larger audiences it so richly deserves.

