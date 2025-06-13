Six Kilometres, Twelve Lives: Locals Demand Action on Deadly Stretch of the N25

Local residents are demanding urgent upgrades to a dangerous six-kilometre stretch of the N25 near Glenmore.

Poor visibility and outdated infrastructure have been linked to multiple fatal accidents.

Bernie Mullally, Chair of the N25 Safety Campaign explains the gravity of the situation:

“Everyone I’ve spoken to has had a near miss on that road and anyone you speak

did they say oh my goodness I nearly, I nearly, I nearly. If you think about it

the N25 goes from Cork City to Rosslare Europort, 188 kilometers of road 84 people have died on that stretch of road 188 kilometers but 12 of those have died on that little six kilometers stretch of

road in the last 20 years”

