Slaney River Catchment Community Forum Officially Launched

On November 11, 2025, the Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO) launched the Slaney Catchment Community Forum at the Riverside Park Hotel in Enniscorthy.

This forum is part of a nationwide pilot initiative under Ireland’s River Basin Management Plan, aimed at enhancing public involvement in water quality protection and restoration.

The forum brings together a diverse group of stakeholders, including local community groups, farming representatives, and environmental organizations, from Counties Wexford, Carlow, and Wicklow.

During its inaugural meeting, the forum elected Jer O’Mahony as chair and Conor McDonald as deputy chair.

Key goals for 2026 include promoting proactive actions like citizen science monitoring, water quality education, and direct community engagement such as litter clean-ups and field days.

LAWPRO’s continued support will help guide the forum’s work toward improving water quality in the Slaney River catchment.

For more information about the forum and LAWPRO’s initiatives, contact David Rafter at drafter@lawaters.ie.

