Small Arts Festival & Fáilte Ireland Festival Grant Scheme 2026

Wexford County Council Arts Office is pleased to announce two strands to Annual Festival Grant Scheme 2026.

Scheme for festivals taking place in County Wexford during 2026.

Deadline for Applications: Monday 1st December 2025 at 4.00 pm

This year the Festival Grant Scheme is broken into 2 strands:

• Small Arts Festival 2026

• Fáilte Ireland Festival 2026

Strand 1 – Small Arts Festival Grant

This Strand aims to promote and support a diverse range of small arts festivals or experimental artistic events throughout Wexford County. The focus is on festivals of artistic quality and have a strong emphasis on public engagement. We also welcome applications promoting cross-disciplinary artistic collaborations and experimentation.

Strand 2 – Fáilte Ireland Festival Grant

This Strand supported by Fáilte Ireland aims to support festivals and events that will drive domestic tourism, help to improve the visitor experience in County Wexford and promote Ireland’s Ancient East as the most personally engaging cultural destination in Europe.

For More Information and how to apply visit Wexford County Council Arts Office Website at https://www.wexfordcoco.ie/arts-and-culture/grants-supports-and-opportunities/small-arts-festival-and-failte-ireland-1

For any queries, please contact the Arts Department on 053-9196369 or email arts@wexfordcoco.ie

