Sod-turning event to mark official commencement of major €166m project for Rosslare Europort

Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Mr. Patrick O’Donovan, T.D., was in Rosslare Europort today (12 October 2023) to mark the commencement of works for Rosslare Europort Terminal 7 and enabling works.

These upgrade works are necessary to provide permanent Brexit infrastructure at Rosslare Europort to ensure compliance with EU Customs, sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) and official food controls legislation, thereby providing protection for the EU single market.

Following a competitive tender process, the Office of Public Works (OPW) awarded John Paul Construction the contract and work has commenced on site.

Speaking in Rosslare today, Minister O’Donovan said:

“I am delighted to see that works have commenced on site now for this critically important State infrastructure in Rosslare Europort. The size of this project is vast – 28 new permanent buildings – and will provide the permanent infrastructure required for a new border control post and improved processing facilities at one of our largest and busiest ports in the country.”

“The OPW has worked very closely with all State agencies and the Port Authority, Iarnród Éireann, to bring this project to this important milestone.”

“Rosslare Europort continues to operate as a live operational port and the OPW, together with main contractor John Paul Construction are working closely and collaboratively with the port authorities to ensure that this immense construction project will proceed in tandem with the busy operations of Rosslare.”

Liam Kenny, Managing Director at John Paul Construction said:

“We are delighted to have been awarded the contract for the Upgrade of Terminal 7 at Rosslare Europort in Wexford. This is not just a significant project for John Paul Construction, but for Ireland as a whole, given the role the upgraded port will play in a post Brexit euro economy.

We look forward to working collaboratively with the OPW, the Port Authorities, and our local supply chain to deliver this nationally and regionally important infrastructure project.”

Minister O’Donovan concluded: “Not only will this multi-million investment by the Government provide all the necessary facilities for Revenue, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, the Department of Health/HSE and the Department of Justice and An Garda Síochána, it will also greatly assist in the development of Rosslare and the wider South-East region. I look forward to seeing the project develop in the months ahead.”

